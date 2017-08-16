Lions denounce use of their logo by racists at Charlottesville rally

Getty Images

There are some people who are simply unwilling to stand idly by and let white supremacists defile their proud image.

We’re talking about the Detroit Lions, of course.

After a version of their logo appeared on the shield of a white man surrounded by Confederate and Nazi flags at the Unite the Right rally, the Lions made it clear they wanted nothing to do with symbol.

“We detest and disavow any use or implied use of the Detroit Lions logo or any of our marks in association with the event this past Saturday in Charlottesville,” Lions spokesman Bill Keenist said in a statement, via the Detroit Free Press. “We value diversity as it represents the strong fabric of our team, the City of Detroit, the NFL, the game of football, our fans and our country.”

The lion on the shield in the photograph has been modified by making it half red, and includes the Swedish phrase “Nog Ar Nog,” which translates to “enough is enough.”

The Detroit Red Wings had to also disavow a version of their logo being used by the white nationalist protesters at the Charlottesville march, where a 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 others injured when a car drove into a crowd of anti-racism protesters.