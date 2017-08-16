Lions waive/injured Brandon Copeland, sign three players

Getty Images

The Lions cleared three roster spots on Tuesday and they filled them on Wednesday by signing three new players to their 90-man roster.

They also opened up another one by waiving linebacker Brandon Copeland with an injury designation. Copeland tore a pectoral muscle in the team’s preseason opener. Copeland will either go on injured reserve or be released with an injury settlement if he clears waivers.

He’s the second defensive player to be shut down for the year in as many days. Defensive end Kerry Hyder was placed on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles tendon.

A defensive end was among the team’s additions on Wednesday. They signed Giorgio Newberry, who played at Florida State in college and spent time with the Steelers last year. Offensive lineman Connor Bozick and tight end Andrew Price are the other newcomers in Detroit.