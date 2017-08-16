Lucky Whitehead expected to miss 4-6 weeks with broken foot

AP

Jets coach Todd Bowles announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Lucky Whitehead will miss some time after breaking his foot and Wednesday brings some word about just how long he’ll be out of action.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Whitehead is expected to miss 4-6 weeks as a result of the injury. He adds that Whitehead will still be going for a second opinion about whether having surgery would speed up his recovery timeline.

The injury was the latest addition to a country song of a summer that Whitehead’s been having. His dog and identity were stolen, he lost his job with the Cowboys and now he’ll have to wait to see if he’ll be able to carve out a role with the Jets once he’s healthy.

The role that seemed likeliest was as a kickoff and punt returner and his injury will lead the Jets to explore other in-house options like Frankie Hammond, Chris Harper and Marcus Murphy.