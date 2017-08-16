Lucky Whitehead to undergo surgery on foot

AP

Jets receiver Lucky Whitehead probably should consider going by something other than “Lucky” after the training camp he has had. Whitehead will undergo surgery on his broken foot, coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday.

Whitehead was injured in Monday’s practice, and a 4-6 week timeline for his return already was expected. But a second opinion determined surgery was the best course of action.

It doesn’t appear to be a season-ending injury, which is the only good news for Whitehead.

The Jets claimed Whitehead off waivers from the Cowboys in late July. He had his dog kidnapped and held for ransom, and his identity stolen in the theft of a convenience store. Whitehead did get his dog returned and his name cleared but not before the Cowboys parted ways with him.