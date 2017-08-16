Marshon Lattimore returns to practice, could play Sunday

AP

The Saints welcomed back first-round selection Marshon Lattimore, who sprained a knee July 31. Coach Sean Payton said the rookie cornerback’s chances of playing Sunday against the Chargers are “hopefully pretty good.”

“We’ve got to be smart with regards to a pitch count, how many plays, but we’re optimistic that he’s going to be able to play,” Payton said, via Joel Erickson of The Advocate.

The Saints needed Lattimore’s return after the team’s news Wednesday that veteran cornerback Delvin Breaux will miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured fibula. Breaux has missed 10 days of practice in training camp.

“We’ve all got to step it up a notch,” cornerback P.J. Williams said. “[Breaux] is a big part of the defense. We’ve all got to step it up for him and for the defense.”

The Saints will take a cautious approach with Lattimore, who was limited Wednesday, according to Payton.

“His rehab’s gone well, and he’ll get work this week and in the game,” Payton said.