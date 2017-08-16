New Falcons stadium will have, essentially, a Chick-fil-A ghost store

Getty Images

Chick-fil-A conspicuously doesn’t operate on Sundays. The Falcons conspicuously play most of their games on Sundays.

A Chick-fil-A store will be conspicuously closed for most games played at the new Falcons stadium.

Via the Boston Globe, the new venue will have a Chick-fil-A, but it won’t be open on Sunday. Which means that fans at the stadium who want Chick-fil-A will be SOL.

Throughout the country, Chick-fil-A closes shop on Sundays. Cynics claim it’s a marketing tool to increase demand on the other six days of the week.

In related news, I only ever want Chick-fil-A on Sundays. The other six days of the week, I’m too lazy to go get it, especially since the place is always crowded.