NFL announces Harold Henderson will handle Ezekiel Elliott appeal

August 16, 2017
The first, and most important, decision regarding the Ezekiel Elliott has been made.

The NFL has announced (as a practical matter) that Harold Henderson will handle the Elliott appeal.

Under the labor deal, the Commissioner has the ability to handle the appeal personally or delegate it to someone else. Many believed Goodell would handle it on his own; however, because he made the initial decision (even though he wasn’t present for the hearing), it was unlikely that he would have been the one to review it.

Goodell could have assigned the matter to a truly independent party. Goodell ultimately opted not to surrender the outcome to someone who would have been handling the case as a one-and-done project. Henderson, by virtue of the fact that the league regularly hires him to provide appeal services, is viewed as someone who will be inclined to rubber stamp the decision from the league — even if he hasn’t always done that. (More on that in a subsequent post.)

As a practical matter, the chances of Elliott completely overturning the suspension have dropped significantly. (At best, he’ll get a mild reduction.) As a result, this increases significantly the possibility of a lawsuit eventually being filed.

  1. because he made the initial decision (even though he wasn’t present for the hearing), it was unlikely that he would have been the one to review it.

    ________________

    Why is that unlikely? He’s done it before!!

  2. If the NFL was so strong and sure about the evidence they have then wouldn’t hiring a truly independent arbitrator be a way of showing that? I figured it would be Henderson but that makes me feel that the NFL needed an ace in their hand because they are worried about things Elliott will show in appeal.

  3. WOW… natural gas law aside…..low PSI in a football is sooooooo important enough for commissioner GODDELL to Judge….rule…and punish the greatest QB in the history of the game…..

    But have a man hit and beat a woman and he hands it off??????

  6. The best thing Elliott has going for him is that the most unpopular man in sports (Roger Goodell) is the one who suspended him. The masses will naturally gravitate against him, and by default towards Elliott’s side.

  7. So RG1 hands the appeal to one of his top lackeys… Gee, I wonder how this will turn out.

    And people, can we please not hijack the comments? STOP TALKING ABOUT FLAT FOOTBALLS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  9. like Col. Flagg said in a MASH episode, “this thing is like an onion…the more layers you peel back, the worse it stinks”

  10. Again, don’t know what you want from the guy. He is 100% involved in deflategate, and you complained about that. He is 100% hands off in this investigation, and you complain about that too. I would love for you to describe how you would handle this situation, instead of you just telling everyone how Goodell is wrong, no matter what he does

    I don’t like the guy, and I think he is awful as a commish for fans (great for the owners though). But from this site, it literally does not matter what he does, he is going to be demonized from day 1

  11. Again, this procedure is what the players agreed to. I wonder if it will change. I have doubts because many players don’t have to go through it.

  12. What legal recourse would Elliott have? Wasn’t the precedent set by the appeals court with Deflategate that the Commissioner doesn’t need proof or evidence?

  13. bringbackkosar says:
    August 16, 2017 at 12:07 pm
    like Col. Flagg said in a MASH episode, “this thing is like an onion…the more layers you peel back, the worse it stinks”

    =========

    You’re dating yourself…….

    To make things worse, I completely understand the reference. What does that say about me?

