NFL easing footwear restrictions, a little

Getty Images

The No Fun League gradually is becoming the Some Fun League.

With players allowed to engage in a broader range of celebrations in 2017, they’ll also be permitted to wear a broader range of shoes. Sort of.

Via ESPN.com, players will have greater color flexibility for their in-game cleats, and they’ll be permitted to wear more personalized cleats in pre-game warmups.

The in-game limits are still fairly rigid. Instead of teams declaring a dominant color for their cleats before the game, players can simply choose solid black, solid white, or a secondary team color.

If players can wear shoes of varying color, why not let them go ahead and wear personalized designs on the shoes? Once the color uniformity goes away, designs or messages or other unique features that make the shoes different won’t make the shoes any more distracting than having 11 players wearing up to three different colors of cleats.