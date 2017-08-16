NFL report shows Tiffany Thompson suggested blackmailing Elliott over sex videos

Posted by Mike Florio on August 16, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
The NFL won’t be releasing the 160-page investigative report generated in the Ezekiel Elliott case. And maybe we’re starting to see why.

Via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the report contains a text-message exchange in which Thompson discusses with a friend the idea of selling sex tapes of herself and Elliott. At one point, the friend says, “[W]e could blackmail him w[ith] that.”

Says Thompson in response: “I want to bro.”

Thompson also admitted to registering an email address with the title “ezekielelliot sex vids.”

Here’s the full text exchange, from the NFL’s report as obtained by Robinson:

[Thompson]: What if I sold mine and Ezekiel’s sex videos

[Friend]: We’d all be millionaires

[Friend]: We could black mail him w that

[Thompson]: I want to bro

[Friend]: Let’s do it

[Thompson]: Scared

[Friend]: Sh-t

[Friend]: Id be like look give me 10k or I’ll just sell our sex videos for the same amount flat

[Friend]: Me and my friends tryna go on vacation and get boob jobs . . . .

[Thompson]: 10k Bitch I want 20k

[Thompson]: Go big or go home

[Friend]: That’s fine too

None of this means that Elliott didn’t commit domestic violence. But these kinds of schemes go directly to Thompson’s credibility. As PFT previously has explained, Commissioner Roger Goodell met in person with neither Elliott nor Thompson to assess their credibility before deciding that Elliott was guilty as charged.

12 responses to "NFL report shows Tiffany Thompson suggested blackmailing Elliott over sex videos

  1. She’s probably a very bad person. But Zeke still hit her. And that’s why he’s getting suspended. This changes nothing …

  2. Amazing so did he do wrong or not? Obviously she is shady so now who knows

    Could the NFL fk up another investigation? Really is amazing who knows until all details come out

  6. I don’t get the meeting in person importance. Goodell isn’t a lawyer, not an expert at reading people to see if they are lying. That’s why he hired people to do that for him. I’m guessing he will hear the appeal and meet with Elliott then.

  8. Goodell is finished. I don’t know how he escapes this time. I really don’t.

    His own employee is a victim and he instead suspends the guy for 6 games for being a victim of a blackmail scheme.

    Wow.

    I would sue immediately.

  9. all of this evidence that the accuser is a P.O.S. is one thing but at the end of the day do any of us know if he did hit her? No.

  10. convicted on conjecture without ever meeting the judge for the sake of public relations. I’m not saying he didn’t do it, I am saying it is unfair the manner in which he has been globally branded a woman beater. #Murrica

  11. An early story said she had been in a bar fight (I think it was with another female)resulting in the bruises. Wanna bet that is about to come out? If Elliott’s people have video of the bar fight, this becomes another NFL debacle. This screams for an independent arbitrator.

