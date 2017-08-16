NFL report shows Tiffany Thompson suggested blackmailing Elliott over sex videos

Getty Images

The NFL won’t be releasing the 160-page investigative report generated in the Ezekiel Elliott case. And maybe we’re starting to see why.

Via Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the report contains a text-message exchange in which Thompson discusses with a friend the idea of selling sex tapes of herself and Elliott. At one point, the friend says, “[W]e could blackmail him w[ith] that.”

Says Thompson in response: “I want to bro.”

Thompson also admitted to registering an email address with the title “ezekielelliot sex vids.”

Here’s the full text exchange, from the NFL’s report as obtained by Robinson:

[Thompson]: What if I sold mine and Ezekiel’s sex videos

[Friend]: We’d all be millionaires

[Friend]: We could black mail him w that

[Thompson]: I want to bro

[Friend]: Let’s do it

[Thompson]: Scared

[Friend]: Sh-t

[Friend]: Id be like look give me 10k or I’ll just sell our sex videos for the same amount flat

[Friend]: Me and my friends tryna go on vacation and get boob jobs . . . .

[Thompson]: 10k Bitch I want 20k

[Thompson]: Go big or go home

[Friend]: That’s fine too

None of this means that Elliott didn’t commit domestic violence. But these kinds of schemes go directly to Thompson’s credibility. As PFT previously has explained, Commissioner Roger Goodell met in person with neither Elliott nor Thompson to assess their credibility before deciding that Elliott was guilty as charged.