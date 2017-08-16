NFLPA accuses NFL of “stooping to new lows”

Getty Images

It’s been obvious all week that the Ezekiel Elliott case will become ugly and nasty and mean. An unexpected skirmish emerged on Wednesday when NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart (who previously served as White House Press Secretary for Bill Clinton) accused the NFL Players Association of spreading derogatory information about Elliott’s accuser, Tiffany Thompson.

“The public statement issued on behalf of every NFL owner is a lie,” the NFLPA said in response to Lockhart. “The NFLPA categorically denies the accusations made in this statement. We know the League office has a history of being exposed for its lack of credibility. This is another example of the NFL’s hypocrisy on display and an attempt to create a sideshow to distract from their own failings in dealing with such serious issues. They should be ashamed for stooping to new lows.”

Stay tuned for the inevitable response to the response.