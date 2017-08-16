NFL’s attack on NFLPA raises several questions

Getty Images

The NFL has aggressively challenged the NFL Players Association with the contention that the union has been “spreading derogatory information to the media” about Tiffany Thompson, who has accused Ezekiel Elliott of domestic violence.

So how does the NFL know this? Are their employee/reporters blowing the whistle on the union? Of the three major articles containing information that paints Ms. Thompson in a negative light, one originated on the website the NFL owns.

Doesn’t publishing that very article make the NFL complicit in the shaming of Tiffany Thompson?

Our guess is that Tiffany Thompson and/or her representatives have reacted strongly to the stream of stories that ultimately paint her as someone seeking revenge against Elliott, and that she and/or her representatives have complained that her cooperation has resulted in a public attack. However, her motives are directly relevant to her credibility, and her credibility is an issue in this case, regardless of whether the Commissioner saw fit to directly evaluate the credibility of Thompson or Elliott by meeting with them personally.

As to the claim of shaming, I can say this unequivocally: I’ve been in touch with multiple NFLPA executives since the league suspended Elliott, and no one has suggested, argued, hinted, implied, or otherwise mentioned an effort to blame or shame Ms. Thompson or expressed any strategy aimed at making her look bad in an effort to make Elliott look innocent. The NFLPA has offered to me no derogatory information of any kind about Ms. Thompson.

That doesn’t mean the union hasn’t offered such information to others, but with PFT being one of the few outlets willing to take a wait-and-see approach to this case and to not rush to judgment given the flaws in past NFL investigations, it would make sense for the union to try — if that was the union’s approach.