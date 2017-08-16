Ravens reportedly close to deal with Jeremy Zuttah

Getty Images

The Ravens are “close” to a deal to reunite with center Jeremy Zuttah, according to Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun.

Per Preston, discussions have become “more intense” between the Ravens and Zuttah about a return. He cautioned, though, that the Colts remain in the picture. Zuttah visited Indianapolis this week.

Zuttah made the Pro Bowl in 2016, but the Ravens traded him to San Francisco in March in an exchange of sixth-round picks. The 49ers released him last week after Zuttah failed to push Daniel Kilgore for the starting job.

In nine seasons, Zuttah has played both guard positions and center. He made 41 starts at center for the Ravens over the past three seasons.