Report: Delvin Breaux’s broken leg leads to Saints firing two doctors

Getty Images

The Saints probably won’t be able to trade cornerback Delvin Breaux anytime soon.

But they do have a couple of vacancies as a result of the cornerback’s inability to stay on the field.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, the Saints have fired a pair of team orthopedists after it was discovered that Breaux has a fractured fibula, and will need surgery which is expected to cost him four to six weeks.

Breaux has been out of training camp practices with what has been termed a “leg contusion,” but apparently it was much worse than that, and team doctors Deryk Jones and Misty Suri missed the diagnosis.

Breaux played in just six games last year, and Saints coach Sean Payton admitted that “availability” was an important trait for him, while issuing his non-denial denial regarding reports of the Saints trying to trade a starting corner.