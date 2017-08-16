Seahawks, Tramaine Brock agree to terms

AP

The Seahawks got plenty of looks at cornerback Tramaine Brock in an opposing uniform over the last few years and now they’ll reportedly get to see him in their own duds.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Brock has agreed to terms with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. Brock visited with the team on Tuesday.

Brock signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and worked his way into the starting lineup after three years as a reserve in the secondary. He started 31 games over the last two seasons, but was released after being arrested in April after an incident with the mother of his children. The domestic violence charges were dismissed last week and both Brock and the woman released statements saying there was no physical abuse.

Brock gives the Seahawks an experienced body at cornerback to go with third-round pick Shaquil Griffin, Jeremy Lane, Neiko Thorpe and sixth-round pick Mike Tyson as they work to fill out the group around Richard Sherman. Deshawn Shead is on the roster, but is expected to miss regular season time while making his way back from last year’s torn ACL.