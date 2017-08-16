Rico Gathers out with a concussion

AP

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has shown off the progress he’s made since trading in his basketball uniform for a football one in Dallas’ first two preseason games, but he probably won’t be making it three strong outings in a row this week.

Coach Jason Garrett said on Wednesday that Gathers has been diagnosed with a concussion after taking a hit in Tuesday’s practice. The Cowboys play Saturday against the Colts, which would be a quick turnaround to get cleared and a cautionary approach would seem to be a good one for a player who has shown signs of being ready to contribute this season.

Gathers has seven catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s first two preseason outings and his size has proven to be a useful attribute for the team in the red zone.

That should help his cause as he vies for playing time behind Jason Witten, but it will likely be a bit before he’ll be showing it off on the field again.