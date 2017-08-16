Seahawks sign LB Rodney Butler

Getty Images

In addition to adding cornerback Tramaine Brock, the Seahawks signed linebacker Rodney Butler on Wednesday. To make room, they waived receiver Jamel Johnson and waived safety Jordan Simone with an injury designation.

Butler, an undrafted rookie out of New Mexico State, led the nation in tackles as a senior with 165. He took part in Seattle’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player in May.

He was training in Las Cruces while waiting for a call.

Butler started for three seasons and earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2016.

Johnson signed a futures contract with the Seahawks after the 2016 season. They waived him in May but re-signed him earlier this month.

Simone signed with the Seahawks this offseason after taking part in their rookie minicamp as a tryout player. He injured an anterior cruciate ligament in the Seahawks’ preseason opener. If Simone clears waivers, the Seahawks will place him on injured reserve.