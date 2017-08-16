Sean Payton on firing orthopedists: Everyone wants a high level of accountability

AP

Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed on Wednesday that the team has dismissed a pair of orthopedists in the wake of cornerback Delvin Breaux finding out that he has a fractured fibula.

Breaux went for a second opinion after being diagnosed with a contusion by the team’s physicians and the fracture, which is just below the plate that was inserted after a similar injury last year, was discovered. Payton said the decision to part ways with Deryk Jones and Misty Suri was based on more than one event and that “everyone wants that high level of accountability” across the organization.

“You’re always trying to get the best opinion possible,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “It’s one of those positions with every team that there’s always that level of importance to come up with the right opinion. For years, those guys have done a great job and yet there was a point at which we just felt as an organization that change was going to be necessary for us.”

Payton expressed some frustration with Breaux’s lack of availability earlier this week and said Wednesday that he was “pushing” the cornerback to return based on the information he was getting from the medical staff. The team will begin a search for new orthopedists and will rely on the Chargers’ orthopedists during this week’s trip to Los Angeles for practices and a preseason game.

Breaux will fly to Green Bay to have surgery on Thursday and Payton pegged his return timeline at six weeks.