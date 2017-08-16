Special edition PFT Live podcast breaks down the Elliott developments

Getty Images

With multiple developments in the Ezekiel Elliott case after Wednesday’s PFT Live concluded, today was an appropriate day to tape a special edition of the PFT Live podcast.

So we did. And it’s available for late-evening/early-morning listening to get you up to speed on everything that has happened in the Elliott case.

You can download the podcast at Apple Podcasts, audioBoom, or whoever podcasts are available. Subscribe, rate the show, and more importantly drop a comment indicating whether you’d like to have a regular afternoon edition of PFT Live.

Thursday morning’s PFT Live includes visits from Bills linebacker and NFLPA executive committee member Lorenzo Alexander, Rams G.M. Les Snead, and UCLA coach Jim Mora.