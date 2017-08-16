Steelers activate Sammie Coates from PUP list

AP

Wide receiver Sammie Coates said in June that he was expecting a “good fight” for spots on the Steelers roster during training camp, but he’s been a non-combatant this summer.

Coates had his knee scoped before camp opened in July and the Steelers placed him on the physically unable to perform list as a result of that surgery. That left practice time and playing time in the preseason opener to the receivers who will be battling Coates for a job that the 2015 third-round pick will now be able to vie for as well.

The Steelers announced on Wednesday that Coates has been activated from the PUP list and is now eligible to get on the field with the rest of the team.

Coates is coming off a season that opened with an opportunity to make a mark thanks to Martavis Bryant‘s suspension. A finger injury contributed to Coates failing to make the most of that chance, however. He saw action in 14 games, but was limited to 21 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns overall.

Bryant is back now and the Steelers drafted JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round in a move that could make it harder for Coates to get a third year in Pittsburgh if he doesn’t hit the ground running in his return to work.