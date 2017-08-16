Steelers G.M.: Le’Veon Bell would be better off in camp

Getty Images

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert has no idea when running back Le'Veon Bell is showing up.

But whenever it happens to be, he expects Bell to have a big year.

The running back hasn’t signed his $12.1 million franchise tender, and hasn’t shown up for training camp. Without a deal, they can’t fine him, though they could always rescind the franchise tag if they wanted to. There’s no indication they want to.

“I fully expect Le’Veon Bell to be a significant contributor for the 2017 Steelers,” Colbert said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “That’s as simple as I can state it.”

At the same time, Colbert would clearly prefer to have Bell on hand.

“It’s beneficial for everybody to be in camp. I’ll argue that consistently,” Colbert said. “Training camp is important for the growth and preparedness to be ready to play this game opening week. We can argue about camp and preseason, how many games and all that, but I do know you need to practice this game to play it at the highest level. Someone once said it would be like boxing without sparring. You can’t just show up and play.”

While the Steelers leaked a final offer to Bell that “averaged” $12 million per year, Devonta Freeman just became the highest-paid running back in the league with his extension with the Falcons which includes $8.25 million a year average in new money,

So while market forces might not be in Bell’s favor, it’s kind of a moot point since they can’t negotiate a long-term deal until after the season.

“Right now we’re worried about 2017; that’s all we can focus on,” Colbert said. “We’ve said it in the past — we want Le’Veon to have a great NFL career as a Pittsburgh Steeler. That hasn’t changed. In reality, all we’re dealing with is 2017.”

Whenever that happens to begin.