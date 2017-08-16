Steelers list Martavis Bryant, James Harrison as starters on new depth chart

AP

When the Steelers released their first depth chart last week, wide receiver Martavis Bryant had not been cleared to practice by the league and was therefore listed among Steelers not participating in practice rather than on a rung of the depth chart itself.

Bryant has now received that clearance and he has jumped to the top of the depth chart. Bryant is listed with Antonio Brown as a starting wide receiver on the Pittsburgh offense.

That’s not a surprise based on the player Bryant was when we last saw him on the field. That viewing occurred in the playoffs after the 2015 season and before Bryant’s year-long suspension, but the time off hasn’t led the Steelers to start Bryant lower down and work his way back up the chart.

Sammie Coates, who was activated from the PUP list on Wednesday, is listed as a second-stringer behind Brown and ahead of Eli Rogers. Darrius Heyward-Bey, Justin Hunter and second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster follow Bryant at the other receiver spot.

Elsewhere, James Harrison is still listed as a starter at outside linebacker despite outside linebackers coach Joey Porter’s declaration that Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt would be the main men at the position this season. Porter said Harrison will be a “relief pitcher” come the season, but all may not be set in stone at this point.

Running back James Conner, who was sidelined by a shoulder injury last week, is listed as the fourth running back behind Fitzgerald Toussaint, Knile Davis and Terrell Watson. Le'Veon Bell remains in the not participating category and will be there until he signs his franchise tender or another one-year deal with the team.