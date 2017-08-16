Thomas Davis happy new deal won’t limit other Panthers moves

Posted by Josh Alper on August 16, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT
AP

Linebacker Thomas Davis got what he wanted this week.

The Panthers announced a one-year extension for Davis on Tuesday after an offseason that saw their decision to fire General Manager Dave Gettleman tied to the way contract talks with Davis and tight end Greg Olsen were playing out. Davis said it was unfair to paint that picture, but interim G.M. Marty Hurney was the guy in charge when the deal got done.

According to Davis, what Hurney didn’t do was throw too much money at Davis. The linebacker said Wednesday that he thinks he would have gotten a deal done either way because he was looking for some security next season without limiting anything the team wants to do.

“It’s fair for me as a player and it’s fair for the organization moving forward,” Davis said, via Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer. “It’s not going to be a situation where it’s going to limit us from being able to sign other guys in the future, and I’m happy about that.”

The dea is reportedly worth $6.75 million with Davis getting $1 million in guaranteed money next season and, per Person, is “incentive-laden.”

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

0 responses to “Thomas Davis happy new deal won’t limit other Panthers moves

  1. Those of us in Charlotte have known all along that TD wanted years more than money so he could finish his career here, and now he has 2 of them. If he makes 2 more Pro Bowls, he’ll probably get some more years.

    I’m not sure if extending Norwell is a priority; he’s good but not necessarily great. Star does need to get extended and Olsen deserves big money. The team can proceed now thanks to TD’s willingness to put the team first.

Leave a Reply