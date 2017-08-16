Titans altering schedule in light of eclipse

Getty Images

From fireworks damaging their stadium in July to a solar eclipse screwing up their practice in August, it’s been a weird couple of months for the Titans.

Via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, the Titans have adjusted their Monday practice schedule to ensure that the team won’t be practicing when the total eclipse commences around 1:27 p.m. CT.

“I actually did,” coach Mike Mularkey said. “I adjusted the schedule so we will be practicing during it. I went back, once we found out about it, and rerouted the schedule so we’re out here together to see it.”

Nashville is the largest city in the path of the total eclipse. It’s the first total eclipse visible from the U.S. mainland since 1979.