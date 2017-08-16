Tramaine Brock’s agent says 49ers lied about lack of interest in reunion

Getty Images

After former 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock was cleared on domestic violence charges, a report emerged that the team had contacted Brock about a reunion. Coach Kyle Shanahan promptly denied it.

Now that Brock has signed with the Seahawks, his agent says that the 49ers are full of it.

“The 49ers denied it, but they called me the minute [his case] got dismissed and wanted him back,” Ron Slavin said, via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com.

“No one has reached out to Tramaine, so no on that,” Shanahan said last week.

Regardless, Brock didn’t return to the 49ers and now plays for the Seahawks. Which will make the two games between the teams this year even more interesting.