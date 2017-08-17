49ers sign LB Shayne Skov

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they signed linebacker Shayne Skov to a one-year deal on Thursday.



Skov rejoins the 49ers after spending the previous three years in San Francisco. In his career, Skov has appeared in 24 games with two tackles and 12 tackles on special teams. The 49ers waived him May 2.



Skov, 27, is a San Francisco native who played at Stanford, where he made 355 tackles, 40.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and 13 pass breakups. He was named a First-Team All-Pac-12 and Second-Team All-American selection in 2013.



On Wednesday, the 49ers placed linebacker Donavin Newsom on injured reserve and waived linebacker Jayson DiManche with an injury designation, leaving them short-handed at the position.