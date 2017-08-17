Adrian Peterson doesn’t know if he will play in preseason

Getty Images

Saints running back Adrian Peterson said last week he was “itching a little more” to play in the preseason this year. Apparently, he has scratched the itch, and it has gone away.

Peterson said Thursday doesn’t know whether he will play in the preseason.

“I’ll talk with coach when that time comes,” Peterson said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “And if they say, ‘Hey, we’re rolling,’ we’re rolling. If not, it is what it is.”

The odds are the Saints won’t risk it, even if Peterson’s itch returns.

Peterson, 32, has not played in the preseason since 2013, and even then, he played only two snaps. His last significant preseason game action came in 2011 when he played three games and had 21 carries.