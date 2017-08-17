Alex Smith’s agent isn’t worried about him finding another home, eventually

AP

The Chiefs are slowly nudging rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes up the line.

But the agent for veteran starter Alex Smith said he’s not worried about the day when Mahomes reaches the front.

Tom Condon told Pete Sweeney of “The Fuzzcast” podcast that he’s not worried about how Smith would handle the Chiefs’ handling of Mahomes, whom they traded a future first-round pick to go get this year.

“Alex Smith? I don’t have to give him any advice,” Condon said. “He knows exactly what to do, and he’s been in some really tough situations before, and he’s as tough as an old boot. And so he knows just what he’s got to do, and he’ll play really well, and for the team, they’re hoping that Pat [Mahomes] is going to be their future, but Alex is the present, and as good a football player as he is, he’s going to have opportunities whether it’s in Kansas City or someplace else.”

Mahomes is no danger to bump Smith from the starting job now (though he might leapfrog Tyler Bray as their No. 2), but the future is another question.

Smith’s already 33, and entering the next-to-last year of his contract, so the Chiefs were obviously thinking ahead when they made the move for Mahomes in this year’s draft, giving up first- and third-rounders this year and next year’s first to get Mahomes 10th overall.

And considering the current start of NFL quarterbacking — there aren’t enough quality starters to go around, much less backups — it’s hard to argue with Condon’s assertion that Smith would have a decent market whenever the Chiefs decide to make the switch.

I mean, unless he decides to protest or something.