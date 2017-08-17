Art Rooney hopes Le’Veon Bell shows up next week

Getty Images

With Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell exercising his right to not accept the franchise tender after the Steelers exercised their right to apply it, it remains to be seen when Bell will show up and sign it. He can wait until only days before the regular-season opener, sign the tender, and get the full $12.1 million for 2017 — regardless of whether he’s in the best possible condition to earn the money from the get-go.

For that reason, the team’s owner expressed hope on Thursday that Bell will show up sooner than later.

“To be honest, I would hope that it’s next week to give himself two weeks to get acclimated,” Art Rooney II told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I don’t think it’s been a distraction to the team, so it’s really a matter of him getting here to get acclimated to being in pads, working with his teammates. There are advantages to be here practicing with your team.”

Even if Bell doesn’t show up next week, Rooney anticipates that Bell won’t give up game checks by skipping Week One, or more.

“He has not given any indication to anybody that he plans to hold out into the season,” Rooney said. “I hope and anticipate it will be resolved before the regular season starts.”

That last quote implies that, no matter what, the Steelers won’t be rescinding the tender and making Bell a free agent at a time when the depth charts will be set — and the budgets have been spent — throughout the league.

Bell could, in theory, show up as late as the Tuesday after Week 10, finish out the year, and receive full credit for the contract year, forcing the Steelers to decide whether to apply a 20-percent raise over the franchise tender for 2018 or to let him hit the open market. He also could sit out the entire season. Under that approach, the Steelers wouldn’t be able to use the exclusive tag again in 2018, and the compensation if he signs with another team would be a first-round pick and a third-round pick.

There’s no reason at this point to think Bell is doing anything other than withholding services at a time when he loses nothing by doing so. If he shows up by Week One, he still gets the full $12.1 million — unless the Steelers catch a wild hair over the next couple of weeks and yank it.