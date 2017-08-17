Ben McAdoo wants to see more out of Paul Perkins

Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo awarded the starting running back job to Paul Perkins in May. While Perkins may not be on the verge of losing that designation by any stretch, it’s clear McAdoo is trying to hold Perkins to a high standard.

On the first play of the Giants’ preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Friday, Perkins sprung free for a 7-yard gain before being brought down by safety Robert Golden.

McAdoo thought there was yardage left on the table.

“Perkins was 1-on-1 with the safety, and we need more than seven yards there,” McAdoo said, via James Kratch of NJ.com. “He’s got to make him miss, he’s got to run him over. We’ve got to at least get a first down out of that play.”

Perkins surged through a crease on the right side of the Giants line with Golden standing as the last clear line of defense. If Perkins could have slipped the tackle, the run would likely have netted at least 10 yards and potentially could have allowed him the chance to break free for a large chunk of yardage.

Instead it didn’t happen and Perkins ended the night with just three yards on five carries after twice being dropped for loss.

Perkins played just 10 snaps before his night came to an end. Nevertheless, it’s clear McAdoo wants to see more with Perkins becoming a focal point of the offense this season.