Blake Bortles hears boo birds during brutal night in Jacksonville

AP

The Blake Bortles era could be on the verge of ending, sooner than later.

In a rare nationally-televised night game in Jacksonville, the Jaguars quarterback drew boos during a lackluster performance including an ugly misfire to a wide-open target.

Providing an appropriate bookend to an overthrow that drew mutters of profanity from receiver Allen Robinson, Bortles took too much off of the throw, putting it behind him. If Bortles had hit Robinson in stride, he’d possible still be running.

The question now becomes whether Bortles, who completed eight of 13 passes for 65 yards, will be sitting. ESPN’s Jon Gruden already has suggested that Chad Henne get some first-team reps so that Bortles can get his mind right, and so that the coaching staff can see what Henne can do.

There’s another important reason to park Bortles’ butt on the bench. With more than $18 million in injury-guaranteed salary due for 2018, the Jaguars may want to do with Bortles what Washington did with Robert Griffin III in 2015, putting him in bubble wrap and ensuring that he’ll be healthy enough to pass a physical (and be cut) before his 2018 pay becomes fully guaranteed.