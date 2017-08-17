Commissioner says Josh Gordon reinstatement “not under active consideration”

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told Browns season ticket holders that Josh Gordon‘s reinstatement “is not under active consideration,” according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The Browns receiver, who hasn’t played since December of 2014, had his petition for reinstatement from his drug ban denied three months ago. He can re-apply next month.

The Browns retain Gordon’s rights.

Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown, who addressed season ticket holders Wednesday along with Goodell and Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, said “we want to better Josh the person first.”

Goodell reinstated Gordon on a conditional basis last summer, but Gordon didn’t adhere to the program and checked himself into inpatient rehab in September. Goodell said Thursday that Gordon has entered the NFL’s program, a step toward the receiver working his way back onto the field.

Gordon, the team’s supplemental pick in 2012, played in 35 games in three seasons. He made 161 catches for 2,754 yards and 14 touchdowns.