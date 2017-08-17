Cowboys begin second phase of camp next week at home training facility

Getty Images

The Cowboys held their final full practice in Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday morning. They head home Friday and begin training camp at The Star, their home facility in Frisco, Texas, next week.

Despite having an indoor practice facility that seats 12,000, the Cowboys will return to Oxnard next season to begin training camp. They have a year left on their contract, with an option for a two-year extension.

The Cowboys have trained in Oxnard 12 times since 2001, including the past six seasons.

“As long as we keep having a good experience and the people of Oxnard have been great, I don’t see that changing,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Cowboys will have six practices open to fans at their home facility at the Ford Center. Jones said the Cowboys expect to have more practices at home in 2018, meaning they likely shorten their stay in Oxnard.

“A lot of fans who don’t get see us play at AT&T Stadium will get the opportunity to come to The Star and be a part of what our team is all one about,” Jones said.