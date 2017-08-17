Dak Prescott aims to throw better deep ball this season

Getty Images

It’s hard to criticize anything Dak Prescott did or didn’t do last season. He arguably had the best rookie season for a quarterback in NFL history, winning 13 games, completing 67.8 percent of his passes, throwing 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions and posting a 104.9 passer rating.

But Prescott spent this training camp working on becoming a better deep-ball thrower. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said he saw more connections on shots down field this camp than in his three previous seasons with the Cowboys.

“He has shown physical improvement,” Linehan said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “The anticipation and his arm strength looks better and it was good to begin with.

“He has had a great camp.”

Prescott completed only 38 passes that traveled over 20 yards through the air last season, tying for only 23rd in the league, according to STATS, Inc. Saints quarterback Drew Brees led the league with 70. But Prescott did throw nine touchdowns on those 38 completions.

Linehan expects Prescott to be a better deep-ball thrower this season because of “more time working with the guys.”

“He was working with these guys this time last year maybe 10 plays a practices [as the third-string quarterback]. Now it’s every play,” Linehan said. “That’s part of it, a lot of one-on-one, a lot of red zone, lot of in-the-field competition, that’s how you learn to throw it.”

Linehan pointed to a back-shoulder throw Prescott made to Cole Beasley on Wednesday.

“Probably the best throw I’ve seen him make in a long time,” Linehan said. “You have to throw that in one place, and you have to have a guy like Cole who can adjust and keep his feet in.

“I’m not sure he would have tried that last year.”