Deshaun Watson feels he can control the Texans offense

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said early this month that Deshaun Watson is “ahead of any rookie quarterback I’ve ever been around” and Watson’s been seeing time with the first team as the Texans try to keep the progress coming in his first NFL season.

O’Brien said that both Watson and Tom Savage had two good days of work during joint practices with the Patriots and Watson believes that the experience he’s gotten this summer has left him with a firm grasp of what he’s supposed to be doing on the field.

“Honestly, in the spring I knew what I was doing, but at the same time my head was swimming,” Watson said, via ESPN.com. “But whenever I step on the field today, I can go out there and control the offense and do what they ask me to do and make good decisions, fast. I’m just trying to improve in all areas and continue to do that.”

While O’Brien and others around the Texans have been overwhelmingly positive about Watson, there’s been no sign that they’re ready to jettison the plan to start Savage when the regular season gets underway. Watson said he’s being patient and learning as much as he can so that he’s ready for the moment when it “just kind of clicks and everyone sees” that it is time for him to move into the starting lineup.