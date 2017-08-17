Dolphins worked out Kelvin Sheppard Wednesday

Getty Images

Rey Maualuga had some company as the Dolphins kicked the tires on veteran linebackers in the wake of Raekwon McMillan‘s season-ending knee injury.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team also worked out Kelvin Sheppard on Wednesday. Sheppard spent last season with the Giants, starting 11 games, and was a member of the Dolphins in both the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Sheppard spent the second of those seasons as a starter and left Miami with 129 tackles and a forced fumble in 30 appearances.

Jackson reports that the Dolphins opted not to sign either one of the players and “will keep monitoring options.” For now, the linebackers in Miami are Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons, Mike Hull and Neville Hewitt.