Doug Marrone: “I’m looking for someone that’s gonna lead this offense”

The Jaguars probably already regret picking up Blake Bortles‘ fifth-year option.

After a sluggish night for the team, a blunt and pointed coach Doug Marrone took to the podium to provide a blunt and pointed assessment of the quarterback position.

“I met with both quarterbacks afterward,” Marrone told reporters, referring to Bortles and Chad Henne. “I told them what I’m looking for is I’m looking for someone that’s gonna lead this offense. I’m not happy with the performance today. I’m not gonna sit here and B.S. anyone. I mean, everyone saw it out there. Whatever you want to call it. I’m still trying to evaluate who the best person is at that position — I told that to both quarterbacks — to lead the offense.”

Could the starter be a guy not on the roster?

“I need someone to lead this offense,” Marrone said. “I don’t work with the ‘outside the roster stuff.’ So for me I can’t answer that question. I work with what we have.”

One guy they could have, in theory, is Kyle Orton. Retired for two years but still only 34, Orton played well in 2014 with the Bills, where Marrone was the head coach and Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett held that same position. They also could try to trade for someone, or they could sign one of the various available free agents, including one specific quarterback who has accomplished more than either of the current in-house options combined.

For his part, Bortles surely senses the end is coming. Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Bortles exited the locker room without speaking to reporters.

It’s hard not to think Bortles will be exiting the locker room for good, sooner than later.