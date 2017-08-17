Folk has extra point blocked

Getty Images

Nick Folk may not be Tampa’s [expletive] kicker for long.

Five days after the team decided to dump Robert Aguayo and cast its lot with Folk, Folk is 0-1. The Buccaneers scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game at Jacksonville, and Folk’s extra point was blocked.

As noted by Sean McDonough of ESPN, Folk has missed only two extra points in his career.

The Bucs signed kicker Zach Hocker after cutting Aguayo. If Folk keeps [expletive]-ing things up, Hocker could potentially inherit the next chance to blow the job.