Greg Olsen’s not sweating whether he’s next for extension

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis broke the seal on contract extensions this week, which would seem to be good news for teammate Greg Olsen.

But after failed attempts to get a raise this summer which included hints that he might hold out of training camp (though that was never likely), Olsen has taken a measured approach to recent developments.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Olsen said he hasn’t spoken with interim General Manager Marty Hurney about his status.

“I haven’t talked to Marty about it or anybody about it,” Olsen said. “ If something gets done, great. But we’ve got a lot going on now with training camp and preseason and whatnot. So it hasn’t been really something I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about.

“But we’ll see over these next couple of weeks what happens.”

Since Olsen had two years left on his deal, and former G.M. Dave Gettleman wasn’t in a rush to tear that deal up, a new contract didn’t seem likely before. But Hurney was the G.M. who traded for Olsen in 2011, and has been regarded as easier to deal with by players and agents alike.

The fact Olsen’s coming off three straight 1,000-yard seasons (the first tight end in league history to pull that off) on a team not overburdened with downfield receiving threats helps his case more than a change in administration. But even if it doesn’t happen, Olsen said his focus won’t be different.

“The goal is to go out and be highly productive, be consistent and that’s been my approach,” he said. “And that will never change.”

Biding his time is likely the right move for Olsen now, after overplaying his hand this summer. With Davis getting his reward this week, they’re at least in the mindset of paying their producers, and Olsen’s value to Hurney was established years ago.