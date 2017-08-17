Gun charges dismissed against free agent linebacker Khaseem Greene

Getty Images

Linebacker Khaseem Greene was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in May after he was indicted on gun charges stemming from a shooting outside a nightclub in Elizabeth, N.J.

According to Jessica Remo of NJ.com, those charges against Greene have been dismissed after the alleged shooter admitted he lied about Greene’s involvement.

Greene was alleged to have given a weapon to a man, Jason Sanders, who then used the gun to fire into a crowd outside the nightclub.

“The Prosecutor’s Office and police department worked in concert to repeatedly perpetrate at least two lies to the judge who they sought the initial arrest warrant from, and the grand jurors who returned the indictment,” Green’s lawyer Joshua McMahon said.

“Specifically, police and prosecutors, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, falsely stated Greene was visible on a surveillance video recording handing a gun to another man, who then fired the gun into a crowd; and, second, that the alleged shooter, Jason Sanders, a self-admitted liar and multi-convicted felon, gave a statement to police claiming Greene handed Sanders the gun.”

Greene has not appeared in a regular season game since 2014 with the Chicago Bears. He was a third round pick by the Bears in 2013 and appeared in 25 games with six starts over two seasons before being released in May, 2015. Greene has been on the roster of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and Chiefs over the last three years without earning a spot on their regular season rosters.

Now that he’s been cleared of the gun charges, Greene will have the chance to resume his football career free and clear.