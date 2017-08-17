Hue Jackson revisits national anthem comments, “would respect any individual decision”

AP

Earlier this week, Browns coach Hue Jackson was one of many NFL players and coaches asked about players sitting during the playing of the national anthem before games and said that he “would hope that we don’t have those issues” in Cleveland.

On Thursday, Jackson circled back to the anthem issue at the end of his press conference and read a prepared statement intended to clarify his views on the subject.

Jackson said that he respects and supports the right to peaceful protest and that he’s told players “they should embrace the platform they have as NFL players to improve our community and use their platform in a positive, thoughtful and responsible manner” before delving into the subject of doing so during the anthem specifically.

“My personal feeling is that over the last season, we’ve seen players come under unfair scrutiny for protesting during the anthem, mainly because the focus has become on whether or not a player is being disrespectful to the flag or military and not on the issue and cause attempting to be addressed by the protest. The intent of my comments was not to discourage individual expression from our players in light of a cause that moves them to personal expression. I’m disheartened that I gave anyone that impression because I did not speak with enough clarity. However, my words did reflect my concern — that I would express to any player — about protesting during the anthem. There are many effective ways athletes can utilize their platform if they so desire, but I would respect any individual decision as ultimately it would be the player’s choice after much thoughtful dialogue.”

“As an American, I am of the belief that our unique strength is in the diversity of our nation. As an NFL head coach, I strive to have this same belief reflected in how I lead and value every player on our football team, as well as every individual within our organization. My actions will continue to mirror these beliefs both personally and professionally in a manner that serves to better us as a people and as a country.”