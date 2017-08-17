Jay Cutler plays two series in Dolphins debut

AP

Jay Cutler’s debut with the Dolphins was very Jay Cutler.

There were moments in which he looked extremely sharp. There were other moments of, well, not so much.

Cutler started and played two series in his first action since signing with Miami, before yielding late in the first quarter for veteran backup Matt Moore.

Cutler finished 3-of-6 for 24 yards, a stat line that won’t make too many sit up and notice.

But there were a few throws in there that showed his ability, specifically one on which he stepped up and fired a strike on third down to DeVante Parker, which was called back on a penalty. Then again, he threw into double coverage, which is kind of his thing sometimes too.

It wasn’t a very large sample size, but he also hasn’t been there very long, so the expectations have to be kept in check.

He’s also playing behind a makeshift Dolphins line, which is still without center Mike Pouncey.