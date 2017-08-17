Jim Mora had a front-row seat for Takk McKinley’s draft-night excitement

Getty Images

Falcons pass rusher Takk McKinley dropped an “F” bomb on live TV after the team made him a first-round pick. To little surprised, it wasn’t his only utterance of the eff-dash-dash-dash word for the evening.

Appearing on Thursday’s PFT Live, UCLA coach Jim Mora shared some details about his evening with McKinley, who played for Mora. Excited hearing from new teammates like Julio Jones and Matt Ryan, McKinley blurted out, “Coach, I’m a f–king first-round draft pick!”

McKinley, as Mora noted, is one of 37 former UCLA players currently with NFL teams. Mora believes as many as 33 will make it to the final 53-man rosters.

