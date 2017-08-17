Jim Mora: I’m never going to stifle Josh Rosen’s opinions

Getty Images

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen recently found himself in some hot water when expressing opinions about the intersection of academics and athletics on college campuses, but his coach is OK with it.

Jim Mora said on PFT Live that Rosen, a likely future first-round draft pick, is entitled to say what he wants to say.

“I’m never going to stifle his opinions,” Mora said. “I just want to make sure he’s aware when he does say things publicly there are going to be ramifications.”

Mora said Rosen learned after the backlash to his comments that he has a big platform.

“He’s realizing any time you speak out people are going to form an opinion of you, sometimes good, sometimes bad, there might be some backlash, perceptions are changed and you have a responsibility to make sure you think about those things before you speak,” Mora said.

Still, Mora remains in Rosen’s corner.

“Those comments were made several months ago,” Mora said. “Josh and I are very close. I’ve known him a long time and I have a tremendous relationship with not only Josh but his whole family. Josh has really come to understand how his words can affect and do affect people’s perceptions of him. This is a fine young man, this is a leader of our team, he’s a hard worker, he’s passionate about football, he loves his team, he loves his teammates, he loves his university, he’s pursuing a degree in economics and is thinking about getting an MBA.”

Rosen is a smart young man, and if he keeps speaking out, that’s refreshing.