John Elway wants one of his QBs “to take the reins and take over”

John Elway continues to patiently wait for one his quarterbacks to win the starting job.

“We’d like the decision made by itself,” the Broncos General Manager said Thursday, via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. “We want one of them to take the reins and take over. That would be the ideal situation. We’ll get through this game and see what happens.”

Paxton Lynch gets his chance this week, starting Saturday against the 49ers. Lynch, a first-round pick in 2016, got the bulk of the work with the first-team this week in preparation.

Coach Vance Joseph said Lynch made three or four “big-time” throws Thursday.

The Broncos, who ranked 27th in total offense last season and tied for 28th in scoring, got only a field goal from their offense in the first three quarters of their preseason opener last week. Trevor Siemian started and led the Broncos to a field goal on his first drive. He played two more series and finished 6-of-7 for 51 yards and 97.0 passer rating.

Lynch completed 6 of 9 passes for 42 yards and 77.1 passer rating against the Bears, failing to lead the Broncos to any points before leaving in the fourth quarter.