John Lynch: Joint practices “great opportunity” to explore trades

AP

When teams hold joint practices during the summer, there’s often talk about the benefits that come from working against other players after spending weeks with the familiar faces on their own roster.

The 49ers hope to get some of those benefits while working with the Broncos this week, but that’s not the only potential plus that General Manager John Lynch sees from spending time on the field with Denver. Lynch has spent time talking to his friend and Broncos G.M. John Elway about possible trades that could work for both sides and says the practices provide a chance to scout out players that could be involved in such deals.

“It’s kind of that time of year, where people are calling and saying, ‘Hey, you’re strong here, we’re strong here. Let’s just kind of keep these things in mind.’ And, this is a great opportunity to do that,” Lynch said. “We did have some of those discussions,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “The greatest thing is lots of times you’re throwing on [film of] a preseason game. We get a chance for three days to look at some people we might be interested in. So you’re always doing that. I think they’re doing that as well and it’s another productive thing out of this week.”

Maiocco notes the 49ers have depth on the defensive line and the Broncos have suffered some injuries up front, although there’s no indication that anything is in the works between the teams at this point. If they do make a deal, it won’t be hard to guess where the genesis of the swap took place.