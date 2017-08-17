Marshawn Lynch: My body feels pretty good considering the layoff

AP

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch had a session with reporters on Thursday that featured questions about a few topics, including Lynch’s decision to sit during the national anthem before last weekend’s preseason game.

Lynch didn’t divulge the reasons why he sat or talk about the anthem at all in response to those questions, but was a bit more forthcoming when it came to other things. Lynch talked about his work in the community in Oakland and his excitement about playing a home game in his home town on Saturday night as well as how he’s feeling physically after not playing football in 2016.

Lynch said he feels “pretty good considering I was off for that time” and shared what he felt was the hardest thing about returning to action.

“To be honest, I would say just getting my mentality back,” Lynch said. “Waking up early and having to go and do something physical in order to get my body back to playing ability was probably the hardest thing for me because I’m not a morning person. But after that was over, it was straight.”

It may not be particularly surprising to learn that Lynch isn’t much of a morning person, but that was about it for revelations from the running back on Thursday.