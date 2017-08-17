Max Unger passes physical, activated off PUP

Getty Images

Saints center Max Unger will return to practice Friday.

Unger passed his physical Thursday and was activated off the physically unable to perform list, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Unger spent the start of training camp rehabbing from foot surgery he had in May.

The Saints want Unger to play at least one preseason game. It’s unlikely he would play Sunday against the Chargers, but he should have enough practice time to be ready to see some action against the Texans on Aug. 26.

Unger missed a Week 14 game last season with the same foot injury he had surgery for three months ago. He returned to play the rest of the regular season but was limited in practices down the stretch.