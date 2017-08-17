Mitch Trubisky not buying his own hype

AP

The hype around Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky may reach Tim Tebow proportions, but Trubisky himself is shrugging it off.

“I don’t know what hype you’re talking about,” Trubisky said when reporters asked him about it. “I don’t pay attention to it. It’s good to be back at Halas. Finished up camp pretty well. We’ve just got to continue to bring the energy and keep getting better every day like we have so far. We’ve still got a lot of work to do. But it’s good to be back here and getting back at it.”

The hype is because the Bears’ offense, which had stagnated with Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez running the show, came alive when Trubisky took the field in the preseason opener. Trubisky completed 18 of 25 passes for 166 yards and picked up three first downs running the ball.

“I’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Trubisky said. “I was pleased with how I played, but plenty more mistakes are going on in practice for me that I need to work on and continue to improve in my game and make sure when I go out there that I’m doing my job to help other people do their job. I think it just showed me that I’m making progress, that I could go out there and lead and do my job like I wanted to show. But it was just a small sample; it was the first game and you’ve just got to continue to be consistent in reproducing that. That’s why we’re out here working and practicing.”

Bears fans loved the way Trubisky played in the preseason opener. The Bears’ coaches have to love the fact that Trubisky isn’t impressed with himself.