Posted by Mike Florio on August 17, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT
The report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter regarding the pessimism surrounding the Aaron Donald holdout includes a claim from an unnamed source that the Rams defensive tackle may sit out the entire season. Regardless, there’s no way that will happen.

Apart from the fact that hardly any who huff and puff about skipping a full season ever do, Donald gains nothing by not playing this year. He gets no compensation (duh) and, more importantly, he doesn’t get a year of credit toward finishing his contract.

The Rams hold Donald’s rights for two more years. If he skips the full season, they’ll still hold his rights for two more years.

The key will be to show up on time to get the benefit of the Joey Galloway ruling from nearly a generation ago. League insiders believe eight games are the most that can be missed by a player under contract in order to comfortabley take advantage of the Galloway ruling.

Donald already has forfeited a year of service toward free agency, but that doesn’t matter since he’s under contract for two more years. If he misses more than eight games, he risks being in the same position next year that he’s in this year.

4 responses to “No way Aaron Donald skips the season

  1. Donald is fantastic and deserves to be paid, but he also has to acknowledge if he wants a new contract now he has to give the rams deal. Theoretically the rams have him 4 years if they were to franchise him twice. Seems any deal would be 4 years guaranteeing that amount… About 55 million. If he needs to be the highest paid defensive player he needs to play one more year on his original deal.
    From the rams perspective they could get a huge trade haul for Donald on his current contract. What kind of trade package could they get if he’s the highest paid defensive player in the league?

  2. He has to show up for a certain # of games to get an accrued season(I think 6). Othwrwise he’s back to square 1 next yr.

  4. These guys will show up before the season is over – they don’t have a choice. Then they will promptly pull a hammy and miss 6 of the last 8 games…

