Quincy Enunwa will have surgery next week

Getty Images

Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa will undergo neck surgery next week, coach Todd Bowles said Thursday. A second medical opinion confirmed surgery was the best course of action for Enunwa, according to Bob Glauber of Newsday.

The Jets already had confirmed that Enunwa would miss the entire season after injuring his neck Aug. 5. The post-surgery recovery is expected to be 6-9 months.

Although Bowles has said the injury is not believed to be career-threatening, Enunwa is in the final year of his contract. He will have to convince teams he is healthy next spring when he becomes a free agent.